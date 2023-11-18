Supreme Court Hears Arguments on Government Officials Blocking Citizens on Social Media

Lower courts couldn’t agree on whether a government official can block citizens from a personal social media account that is used to share official information. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments late last month in two cases concerning the First Amendment implications of government officials ’ behavior on social media .

The parties asked the Court to determine whether consistent with the First Amendment , government officials can block users from commenting on or viewing the officials’ ostensibly personal social media accounts when the officials use those accounts to disseminate some official information. “This is a case where there are First Amendment interests on both sides,” Justice Elena Kagan remarked during oral arguments. Attorney and expert Gary Law kowski of the Dhillon Law Group, which does not represent any of the parties in these cases, described the competing First Amendment interests toOn one hand, you have the more traditional First Amendment rights of the public to express their grievances to their public official





Read more: LEGINSURRECTİON » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Supreme Court hears province’s Robinson Huron Treaty appealThe hearings are an appeal of an appeal, and could determine who gets to interpret the treaty: the province of Ontario or the courts

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »

CBCTBAY: Supreme Court of Canada hears Ontario's appeal of the landmark Robinson Huron treaty annuities caseThe Supreme Court of Canada is hearing the Robinson-Huron treaties annuities case on the 7th and 8th of November.

Source: CBCTBay | Read more »

HUFFPOSTCANADA: Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Bombshell Gun CasePaul Blumenthal is a senior reporter with the HuffPost Politics team based in Washington, D.C. He covers courts, elections, political economy and political history.

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Georgia Supreme Court sends abortion law challenge back to lower court, leaving access unchangedATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a lower court ruling that the state's restrictive abortion law was invalid, leaving limited access to abortions unchanged for now.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Georgia Supreme Court sends abortion law challenge back to lower court, leaving access unchangedATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a lower court ruling that the state's restrictive abortion law was invalid, leaving limited access to abortions unchanged for now.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: Georgia Supreme Court sends abortion law challenge back to lower court, leaving access unchangedATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a lower court ruling that the state's restrictive abortion law was invalid, leaving limited access to abortions unchanged for now.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »