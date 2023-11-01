Supreme Court Decision Looms On 'Trump Too Small' Trademark

“Somebody wants to write a book called ‘Trump too small’ that details Trump’s pettiness over the years and just argues that he’s not a fit public official,” Barrett said.The new case deals with another measure calling for a trademark request to be refused if it involves a name, portrait or signature “identifying a particular living individual” unless the person has given “written consent.”

The phrase at the heart of the case is a reference to an exchange Trump had during the 2016 presidential campaign with Florida senator and GOP presidential rival Marco Rubio.Rubio began the verbal jousting when he told supporters at a rally that Trump was always calling him “little Marco” but that Trump — who says he is 6-feet-3-inches tall — has disproportionately small hands. “Have you seen his hands? ... And you know what they say about men with small hands,” Rubio said.

