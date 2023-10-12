Supporting New Immigrants and Refugees: A Story from Pilgrim Feast Tabernacles

For the past two months, Nadine Miller, a director at Pilgrim Feast Tabernacles, has helped feed and house over 160 immigrants. She believes that they all deserve the Canadian dream. As a not-for-profit faith-based organization, Pilgrim Feast Tabernacles aims to support those in need, including new immigrants and refugees.





🏆 18. macleans » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michael Cera Revived The ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Cast Email Chain After a 9-Year Break; Chris Evans Playfully Wrote Back: ‘What The F— Are You Doing?’The 'Scott Pilgrim' crew is all back together, even in the group chat. According to creator Briyn Lee O'Malley, fans may have Michael Cera reviving an old email chain to thank for the new animated series 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off'. [readmore label='READ MORE: ' link='https://etcanada.com/news/1014085/netflix-unveils-first-look-at-new-anime-series-scott-pilgrim-takes-off-featuring-michael-cera-original-cast/' text='Netflix Unveils First Look At New Anime Series ‘Scott Pilgrim…

Source: ETCanada - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

Thanksgiving Day feast of music in Cape Breton's Leitches CreekExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

Third annual Street Feast Block Party returning to Charlottetown this weekendExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

A moveable feast: Terry Fox and what he ate during his Marathon of HopeOne of the most anticipated charity runs is set to take place this coming Sunday, Sept. 17.

Source: calgarysun - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

A moveable feast: Terry Fox and what he ate during his Marathon of HopeOne of the most anticipated charity runs is set to take place this coming Sunday, Sept. 17.

Source: ottawasuncom - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

A moveable feast: Terry Fox and what he ate during his Marathon of HopeOne of the most anticipated charity runs is set to take place this coming Sunday, Sept. 17.

Source: TheTorontoSun - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »