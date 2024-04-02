Supporting Indigenous Women and Girls in Child Welfare Matters

At the Ontario Native Women’s Association (ONWA), we celebrate and honor the safety and healing of Indigenous Women and Girls as they take up their leadership roles in the family, community, provincially, nationally, and internationally for generations to come.The Child Welfare Advocate will support Indigenous women in a culturally rooted, holistic way, to assist them in navigating through the complex systems encountered when experiencing violence and/or involvement in child welfare matters.

The workers will focus on crisis management and stabilization, awareness, and education, planning and goal setting, liaise with service providers and provide conflict resolution support for Indigenous women and their families. They will build dependable, reliable, and trustworthy relationships with women and mothers, while preserving their dignity and promoting a holistic approach among all service providers. This will help ensure the rights of the mother and child are both uphel

