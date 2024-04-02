Supporting Indigenous People at Risk of Homelessness

At the Ontario Native Women’s Association (ONWA), we celebrate and honour the safety and healing of Indigenous Women and Girls as they take up their leadership roles in the family, community, provincially, nationally and internationally for generations to come. The Housing Worker advocates and supports Indigenous people 16 years of age or older who are or are at imminent risk of homelessness throughout the province.

Priority is given to Indigenous people who are at a greater risk of losing their children to the child welfare system and or who are at a greater risk of becoming in conflict with the law because of their homelessness. The Nihdawin Program assists Indigenous people in these circumstances and supports their traditional roles within our culture

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



tbnewswatch / 🏆 75. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Supporting Indigenous Women and Girls in Child Welfare MattersThe Ontario Native Women’s Association (ONWA) is providing support to Indigenous women and their families in navigating through complex systems encountered when experiencing violence and/or involvement in child welfare matters. The Child Welfare Advocate will focus on crisis management, awareness, education, and conflict resolution to uphold the rights of the mother and child.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

Indigenous Services, Crown-Indigenous Relations table plans to cut spendingAssembly of Manitoba Grand Chief Cathy Merrick says she finds new billboards run by the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba saying they won't search the Prairie Green landfill for the remains of murdered Indigenous women are hurtful.

Source: CBCOttawa - 🏆 68. / 51 Read more »

Hamilton Muslim groups supporting Palestinians, refugees and people who just need 'a good meal' this RamadanThe Muslim Association of Hamilton's youth society has invited young people in Hamilton from all backgrounds to break the fast together Saturday evening. They will be serving Pakistani and Arab food, such as Biryani chicken, kababs and salads — similar to meals at other recent events.

Source: CBCAlerts - 🏆 37. / 63 Read more »

Outreach workers invite Indigenous people from Victoria's streets to celebrate their cultureAbout 100 people gathered at Mungo Martin House for six hours of First Nations feasting and dancing.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Outreach workers invite Indigenous people from Victoria's streets to celebrate their cultureAbout 100 people gathered at Mungo Martin House for six hours of First Nations feasting and dancing.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Victoria outreach workers gather Indigenous people to celebrate their cultureAbout 100 people gathered at Mungo Martin House for six hours of First Nations feasting and dancing.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »