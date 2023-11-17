Supporters gather in Toronto to show solidarity with Palestinians

More than a thousand people congregated at Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square Monday afternoon, many saying they were there to support the Palestinian people and not to glorify the deadly attacks launched by Hamas against Israelis over the weekend. Still, many also refused to condemn those attacks that have reportedly killed more than 900 Israelis, saying instead the focus should be on how Israel has mistreated Palestinians and occupied Palestinian land for decades.

They also pointed to the nearly 700 Palestinians who have been killed by Israel in response to the attacks





🏆 25. CBCToronto »

