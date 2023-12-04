Support the Group Health Centre and Win Big in the 2024 Big Wish Lottery

You can enjoy the fun of a lottery while helping the Group Health Centre acquire critical surgical equipment by buying tickets in the 2024 Big Wish Lottery, a GHC Trust Fund fundraiser. The lottery is back with a $70,000 grand prize, and valuable second, third and early-bird prizes, thanks to support from the Sault's business community. In total there will be $90,000 in prizes, with 18 chances to win and 12,000 tickets available. The grand prize draw takes place Feb. 1.

Find out all the details in the following news release: Supporting community healthcare with exciting prizes, the Big Wish Lottery, a key fundraiser by the Group Health Centre (GHC) Trust Fund, returns with a grand $70,000 cash prize. Proceeds from this year’s Big Wish Lottery will support purchasing surgical equipment for GHC. “We are thrilled to kick off this year’s Big Wish Lottery supported by so many local businesses,” said Tricia Lesnick, GHC trust fund manager. “This year, we're delighted to announce an array of fantastic prizes available to be wo





SooToday » / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brett's Wish: New Waterford boy overwhelmed by Make-A-Wish gift haulExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Brett's Wish: New Waterford boy overwhelmed by Make-A-Wish gift haulExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Lottery Winner Ends Relationship After Girlfriend Demands Majority of PrizeA lottery winner decides to break up with their girlfriend after she demands a large portion of the prize money. Winning the lottery is often seen as a happy occasion, but for some, it can lead to unexpected relationship issues.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

On Trudeau’s future, Conservatives should be careful what they wish forThe Hill Times

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »

UK’s Youngest Lotto Winner Opens Up About “Unexpected” Dark Side Of Her FortuneWinning the lottery may seem like a dream, but to many, it became a nightmare.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

UK’s Youngest Lotto Winner “Didn’t Want That Much Money”, Warns Other Players About FortuneWinning the lottery may seem like a dream, but to many, it became a nightmare.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »