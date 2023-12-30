Support Growing for Families of Teens Killed in Rollover Crash

Support is growing for the families of two Didsbury, Alta., teens who died in a rollover crash on Wednesday. Reid Holuk, 16, and Lila Morrison, 14, have now been identified as the victims in a Wednesday evening crash north of Crossfield, Alta. RCMP were called to a single-vehicle crash near Township Road 292 and Range Road 14 around 5 p.m., where they found the teens dead.As of Friday afternoon, the crowdfunding page had already received almost 100 donations.

"Thank you Didsbury and surrounding area for your support – we know we can count on you," read a message from the organizer of the page. "Reid was a friend, a son, and a brother and will be greatly missed," the pages reads, "as he was taken way too soon but left a huge impact on many lives."In a post on social media, Morrison's mother confirmed the two teens were dating. Road conditions and alcohol are not believed to have played a role in the crash, but officers note the two might not have been wearing seatbelts. According to RCMP, the two teens were travelling back from Balzac, Alt





