Support For Japan’s Kishida Falls Even After He Orders Tax Cut

Citigroup Clinches $260 Million Asset-Backed Financing for WeLabCarmaker Earnings to Show Intensity of EV Competition in AsiaIsrael Latest: Netanyahu Under Pressure as Ground War ExpandsGold Holds Near $2,000 After Israel Starts Ground OffensiveStrained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpHouse Prices Are Falling in Most Parts of the UK, Zoopla SaysSoaring Neutral Rate to Hurt Treasuries, Nasdaq, Survey ShowsUeda Faces Market Fallout Risk as BOJ Mulls Yields, Prices,...

Qantas Rebuts Claims of Bogus Ticket Sales on Canceled FlightsPetro Allies Defeated in Key Colombian Cities, Risking ParalysisTurkey Opens First Foreign Bank Branch in Somalia in 50 YearsUK Labour’s Lammy Heads to Middle East for Talks on ConflictFive Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This WeekIsrael Latest: Netanyahu Under Pressure as Ground War ExpandsOil Drops After Israel Launches Ground Offensive of Gaza StripIsrael-Hamas War Escalation Puts Qatar’s Clout to the TestAcapulco...

Taipei Pride March Draws 150,000 in Support of LGBTQ+ EqualityVice President Lai Ching-te becomes the highest-ranking government official to attend Taiwan's largest Pride march, showing support for LGBTQ+ rights ahead of the upcoming elections. Read more ⮕

French Jewish Groups Set Up Helpline to Support Traumatized CommunityFrench Jewish groups have established a helpline to provide support to individuals in the community who have been traumatized by the recent Israel-Hamas war. The helpline offers assistance to those who have lost loved ones, parents concerned about their children's reactions, and Holocaust survivors. Over 60 psychologists, psychiatrists, and child psychiatrists are volunteering to call back those who leave messages on the helpline number. People of all ages are seeking support, and for some Holocaust survivors, it brings back childhood traumas. The helpline also connects callers with social assistance when needed. Read more ⮕

Arts North East Seeks Support to Manage Permanent Art CollectionArts North East has requested support from the Peace River Regional District to better manage their permanent art collection. The collection, gifted annually since 1987, is currently housed at various locations and its whereabouts and condition are unknown. Arts North East proposes acquiring an archival space in Dawson Creek and hiring summer students to locate and assess the artworks. They also suggest taking the art on community touring exhibitions. Read more ⮕

Elon Musk Announces SpaceX's Starlink to Support Communication Links in GazaElon Musk reveals that SpaceX's Starlink will provide communication support to Gaza through internationally recognized aid organizations. Read more ⮕

Elon Musk Announces Starlink Support for Communication Links in GazaElon Musk stated that SpaceX's Starlink will provide communication links in Gaza for internationally recognized aid organizations. The blackout in Gaza is hindering life-saving operations and preventing contact with staff on the ground. It is unclear how SpaceX will ensure that the Starlink connection is used by aid organizations and not Hamas. Read more ⮕

Thousands March in Johannesburg Pride to Support LGBTQ+ Communities in AfricaOver 20,000 people marched in Johannesburg Pride to show solidarity with LGBTQ+ communities in Africa, where being open about their identities is unsafe and relationships are criminalized. The parade was led by Mandela Swali, a Ugandan gay man who fled his country after being arrested for same-sex relations. South Africa, the only African country where same-sex marriage is legal, hosted the march to raise awareness and support for Uganda's harsh anti-gay laws. Read more ⮕