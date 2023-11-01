Sunrun Takes $1.2 Billion Charge After Solar Stocks Tumble

Sunrun’s shares have slumped about 64% since it announced the agreement to buy Vivint in a deal with a $3.2 billion enterprise value in July 2020. Constellation stock (TSX:CSU) is a great tech stock, but an expensive one. That's why this tech stock could be even better. The post 1 Tech Stock You’ll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Starts appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

Western companies exiting Russia must sell assets in rubles or else face delays and perhaps losses to transfer dollars or euros abroad.Blue-chip stocks are some of the best options on the market, but these three are where you could see a secure turnaround. The post Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for November 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.These three high-yielding dividend stocks could boost your passive income in this volatile environment.

Stocks could break out of their 'doom loop' this week amid a flurry of catalysts in the bond market and the economy, Fundstrat says

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.