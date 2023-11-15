Suncor's Job and Cost Reduction Plan Exceeds Expectations

Suncor shares climbed as CEO Rich Kruger announced that their plan to cut jobs and costs has been completed ahead of schedule. The company expects $450 million in annual cost reductions, $50 million more than initially forecasted. While acknowledging the challenges faced by the organization, Kruger remains confident in Suncor's ability to compete and succeed.

