Sunak Faces Election With Second Lowest Growth in G-7, IMF Warns(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will go into an election having beaten the inflation crisis but having annual economic growth this year weaker than in any other Group of Seven nation other than Germany, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Sunak Faces Another By-Election in Fresh Threat to His AuthorityPrime Minister Rishi Sunak faces another special election after a Conservative lawmaker resigned over a lobbying scandal, threatening a fresh flash-point over his leadership ahead of a general election expected later this year.

IMF Warns Central Banks Must Be Free of Election-Year Political PressuresCentral banks must follow through on the fight against inflation and resist political pressure to cut borrowing costs, the head of the International Monetary Fund cautioned, as more than 60 nations hold elections this year, including the US, UK and India.

Sunak Resists Call to Set Election Date Amid Leadership ThreatRishi Sunak is resisting advice from allies to set the date for the UK general election, which they say would help him to head off a threatened leadership challenge by Conservative Party rebels next month.

World faces persistent low growth in absence of productivity reforms, IMF saysExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

IMF Faces Push to Cut Billions in Fees for Large Borrowers(Bloomberg) -- For years, the International Monetary Fund has collected billions of dollars in fees from its biggest borrowers, a practice that penalized...

