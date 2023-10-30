Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Said to Cut Profit Outlook on Hedging Loss

(Bloomberg) -- Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. plans to halve its profit forecast for the current fiscal year to around ¥100 billion ($668 million) due to a hedging loss, people with knowledge of the matter said.The World’s Iron Ore Powerhouse Is Preparing to Reinvent Itself

Board members will meet on Monday to approve the downward revision to net income before the Japanese bank announces it later in the day, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

The Tokyo-based lender will record an impairment loss in the year ending March because it will realize losses in bear funds, the people said. It holds such instruments to hedge against the risk of stock price fluctuations, on bigger-than-expected gains in the value of its shareholdings. The bank plans to maintain its dividend as business is steady, according to the people.Sumitomo Mitsui Trust currently forecasts net income to rise to a record ¥200 billion this fiscal year. headtopics.com

Japan’s Topix index has climbed about 12% since the beginning of this fiscal year after a weak yen supported robust earnings by exporters including Toyota Motor Corp. Billionaire Warren Buffett’s investments in Japanese trading companies has also spurred foreign interest in the country’s stocks.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust posted a ¥31.5 billion loss on the bear funds in the April-June quarter, pushing down its net income 43% from a year earlier to ¥36.7 billion. It is due to report fiscal first-half results in mid-November.The Business of Children’s Books in This New Era of Book BanningFortis (TSE:FTS) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.59Discover a world of exciting games, from heart-pumping action to brain-teasing puzzles. headtopics.com

Ethereum Falls Short of $1,800 Mark Amidst Bull RunEthereum briefly crossed the $1,800-price mark during the recent bull run but fell short of any lasting price correction. NYSE Arca filed with the SEC to convert Grayscale Ethereum Trust into a spot Ethereum ETF. ETH soared to a three-month high after winning its legal battle with the SEC. However, the balance of the crypto-market has not lived up to the AI hype. Read more ⮕

Ontario NDP Member Censured and Ejected from CaucusThe Ontario New Democratic Party faces turmoil as one of its members is censured and expelled from caucus. Premier Doug Ford benefits from the distraction, while the PCs pass a motion preventing the member from speaking in the House. NDP Leader Marit Stiles ejects the member due to a lack of trust. Calls for Stiles' resignation and a leadership review ensue. Read more ⮕

Israel Accelerates Attacks on Hamas in GazaIsrael has intensified its attacks on Hamas in Gaza, with tanks and troops entering northern Gaza. John Kirby, at a White House press briefing, defended Biden's lack of trust in Gaza civilian death statistics reported by Hamas health ministry and acknowledged that innocent lives are lost in war. Read more ⮕

France's President Macron Plans to Guarantee Abortion Rights in ConstitutionPresident Macron aims to present a bill to his Cabinet by the end of the year to guarantee the freedom of women to have an abortion in France. The amendment to the constitution will be adopted by a three-fifths majority in a special 'congress' of both houses. Read more ⮕

Tom Aspinall Reveals UFC’s Original Plans Ahead of Potential Jon Jones RetirementTom Aspinall discusses UFC's original plans and potential retirement of Jon Jones. Trio of prelims added to Bellator 301. Derek Brunson explains his departure from UFC. Cedric Doumbe addresses domestic abuse allegations. Moris Boleyan remains unbeaten at ONE Friday Fights 37. Halil Amir to face Ahmed Mujtaba at One on Prime Video 16. Read more ⮕

Low Uptake of COVID-19 Boosters Puts Annual Vaccination Plans at RiskOnly 7% of U.S. adults and 2% of children have received COVID-19 boosters, jeopardizing plans to make them part of annual vaccination routines. The low uptake, especially among vulnerable demographics, is concerning. About 40% of adults and parents expressed reluctance to get vaccinated. Health experts call for improved public education efforts to bridge the gap. Read more ⮕