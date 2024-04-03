Sugaring Season: Birch Syrup as an Alternative to Maple

Across Eastern Canada, it’s sugaring season – the sap of sugar maples (as well as a few other maple species) has been flowing since February, while the birch trees up north have only just begun their harvest period, which generally starts in mid-March. First Nations and Métis communities have harvested birch and maple sap for centuries, and taught European settlers to tap trees in the spring and boil their sweet liquid down into syrup and sugar.

Birch syrup is slightly thicker and more complex, flavour wise, than maple; it’s not as sweet, with a slightly mineral, citrusy, almost savoury flavour. Birch syrup isn’t limited to Northern climates. In Alberta, chef Tracy Little of Sauvage in Canmore taps trees at the nearby Stewart Creek golf course. She simmers the sap herself, and uses the resulting syrup in place of brown sugar in desserts and savoury sauces. “It goes incredibly well with coffee, chocolate or even spicy barbecue flavours,” she say

