Sugar Strike in Vancouver Causes Shortages and Higher Costs for Small Businesses

A bitter strike at the Rogers Sugar refinery in Vancouver is causing shortages and higher costs for small businesses that depend on sugar. The strike has been going on for seven weeks, leading to concerns for bakery owner Tanya Muller who typically uses 150-200 kilograms of sugar per week during the Christmas season. Currently, her supplier can only provide her with two bags, or 40 kilograms, per week.

