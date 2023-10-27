Sudbury paramedics among those honoured by Governor General

Ontario paramedics were recently awarded the Governor General’s Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal for their good work.On Thursday, September 28, the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs (OAPC) awarded the paramedics the Governor General’s Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal, said a news release. These paramedics come from 38 of the province's 56 paramedic services, said the release.
Local recipients included Monic Rochon-Shaw from the Manitoulin Sudbury paramedic service, along with Annik Thibault-Simard, Gaetan Lagrandeur, Lyndsay Fearnley-Ungar and Shawn-Eric Poulin of the Sudbury service.
“On behalf of Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, the Governor General of Canada, the OAPC is honoured to present the medal to so many dedicated paramedics in Ontario,” said OAPC President, Chief Michael Sanderson. headtopics.com
“Paramedics in Ontario have demonstrated every day the caring and compassion they have for their communities. It’s an honour to recognize these exemplary members," he added. The award is presented to paramedics who have served for at least 20 years, providing the highest quality of care. To qualify, at least 10 of the years of service must have been on duty in the field – whether on the street or in the air - involving potential risk to the individual. Nominees can be currently active, retired or deceased, said the release.”