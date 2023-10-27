Sudbury paramedics among those honoured by Governor General

Ontario paramedics were recently awarded the Governor General’s Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal for their good work.On Thursday, September 28, the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs (OAPC) awarded the paramedics the Governor General’s Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal, said a news release. These paramedics come from 38 of the province's 56 paramedic services, said the release.

Local recipients included Monic Rochon-Shaw from the Manitoulin Sudbury paramedic service, along with Annik Thibault-Simard, Gaetan Lagrandeur, Lyndsay Fearnley-Ungar and Shawn-Eric Poulin of the Sudbury service.

“On behalf of Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, the Governor General of Canada, the OAPC is honoured to present the medal to so many dedicated paramedics in Ontario,” said OAPC President, Chief Michael Sanderson. headtopics.com

“Paramedics in Ontario have demonstrated every day the caring and compassion they have for their communities. It’s an honour to recognize these exemplary members," he added. The award is presented to paramedics who have served for at least 20 years, providing the highest quality of care. To qualify, at least 10 of the years of service must have been on duty in the field – whether on the street or in the air - involving potential risk to the individual. Nominees can be currently active, retired or deceased, said the release.”

Read more:

sudburydotcom »

Cubs need OT to get by RapidsSudbury wins over French River 3-2 Read more ⮕

BEHIND THE SCENES: Sudbury’s oldest flower shop still bloomingSudbury.com's Jenny Lamothe takes us behind the scenes Read more ⮕

Prayers for Middle East peace at Sudbury non-partisan vigilSudbury Interfaith Dialogue gathered Sudbury’s religious leaders at Tom Davies Square Oct. 26 to pray, and to speak for an end to the conflict Read more ⮕

Sudbury-filmed Shoresy greenlit for a third seasonThe television streaming service Crave announced this week that a third season of the Sudbury-filmed series Shoresy has been greenlit Read more ⮕

Sudbury Wolves all ready to 'weather' the Storm Friday nightThird place hometown Wolves are hosting Guelph Storm at the Sudbury Community Arena Friday at 7:05 p.m. Read more ⮕

Sudbury’s Santa Claus parade is just a few weeks awayEntry forms for floats and volunteers are now available on the official parade website Read more ⮕