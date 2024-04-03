Sudbury Music Festival to Showcase Classical Musicians

This year’s Sudbury Music Festival kicks off Thursday, April 4, and runs through until April 13. Competition classes are open to the public ($5 at the door) and will be held at Knox Hall. Audience members can enjoy classical music performed by competitors aged six through 60 in piano, guitar, school bands, school choirs, voice, music theatre, strings, brass and woodwind along with classes for original composition. Classes generally run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

, but check the detailed schedule and program at www.sudburymusicfestival.ca for exact times on each day. Specialized adjudicators begin arriving in Sudbury on Wednesday, April 3 to judge this year's competitors. Sudbury Music Festival board of directors dedicate hours of fundraising throughout the year to provide this annual event to classical musicians and their teachers. The competitors may be studying with private music teachers or they may be participating as part of a school grou

