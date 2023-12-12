Subscription Terms and Conditions

By subscribing to the print and/or digital subscription services offered by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited and/or Metroland Media Group Ltd., as applicable (in this Agreement, “we”, “us”, “our”), you agree that:We will deliver the services to you in accordance with the term, frequency, and delivery start date specified in your subscription order.You are responsible for providing and maintaining current, complete and accurate delivery information.

Shift in Mortgage Trends: Fixed-Rate Mortgages with Longer Terms Gain PopularityCMHC data shows that fixed-rate mortgages with terms of three to five years are gaining popularity, accounting for 51% of the residential market in August 2023. This marks a reversal of the previous trend where shorter-term mortgages were preferred.

Federal government to restore funding to Hockey Canada with conditionsThe federal government says it will restore funding to Hockey Canada following controversy linked to its handling of alleged sexual assault claims. But the government warns this will not be a blank cheque and sets out expectations for the organization going forward.

Toronto Lawyer Quits Job to Pursue Creative ProjectAvram Spatz, an associate at a Toronto-based boutique litigation firm, decided to quit his job and pursue a more creative and physical project. He visited the Evangeline, a historical inn in the Annapolis Valley where he used to stay with his family.

Supporters gather in Toronto to show solidarity with PalestiniansMore than a thousand people gathered in Toronto to support the Palestinian people and criticize Israel's treatment of Palestinians, while some refused to condemn the recent attacks by Hamas against Israelis.

Former NHL goalie Tom Barrasso reflects on his time in TorontoTom Barrasso, a former NHL goalie, shares his experience playing for the Toronto team and the confidence Mario Lemieux had in him. Despite his acerbic side and past coolness towards some teammates, Barrasso was still effective on the ice.

Man facing charges in connection with hate incidents in TorontoA 28-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with three suspected hate incidents in Toronto that saw a taxi driver, as well as a woman wearing a hijab sprayed with a foreign substance and worshippers at a Toronto mosque, attacked with a rock and bike chain, police say.

