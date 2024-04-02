Subscriber's Opinion on the Importance of Newspaper

To start, I have been a subscriber since the 80s when I was in my 20s, and I have sent numerous letters to the editor. I haven't always agreed with the opinions posted in the paper, but it is priceless to have a place to read and respond and, like Tom Badcock, I can not imagine a world without the paper copy of the Telegram.I have never had any wish to see the paper gone and until recently, I didn't think it could happen. The digital edition is fine for some, but it doesn't do it for me.

Pam's articles are always thought-provoking and interesting to read. Your leftist cartoonist usually gets under my skin, but I would miss the cartoons if they were gone. And if they were gone, I would have one less thing to write to you about.Op-ed Disclaimer SaltWire Network welcomes letters on matters of public interest for publication. All letters must be accompanied by the author’s name, address and telephone number so that they can be verified. Letters may be subject to editin

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Importance of Discussing Finances Early in a RelationshipCouples should start discussing finances as early as possible in their relationship to understand each other's financial habits and values, and to create a plan for their shared financial future.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Growing our role on the world stage: the importance of Canadian agriculture globallyThe Hill Times

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »

The Importance of Malls in My LifeGrowing up, the mall was more than just a place to shop for the author. It was a destination to hang out with friends and make sense of life.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Collapse of Baltimore Bridge Highlights Importance of InfrastructureThe rapid collapse of a Baltimore bridge that was struck by large cargo ship highlighted the importance that bridges play in the daily lives of many Americans. Six construction workers who were on the bridge are presumed dead. The drivers of more than 30,000 vehicles that crossed the bridge daily must find a new route around or over the Patapsco River. And shipments at the Port of Baltimore will be shut down for some time, forcing numerous businesses to find alternative means of getting their goods in and out of the U.S. Though the Interstate 695 bridge in Baltimore had been in satisfactory condition before the shipping collision, thousands of other bridges stand in poor shape across the U.S. due to aging piers, beams and key structural components. Here are some takeaways from an Associated Press analysis of the more than 621,000 roadway bridges that are more than 20 feet long and are listed in the federal government’s National Bridge Inventory

Source: DCN_Canada - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Man. Premier Wab Kinew cites importance of youth on National Indigenous Languages DayManitoba premier Wab Kinew marked National Indigenous Languages Day with a statement saying 'our youth will be healthy if they continue to speak the languages.'

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

The importance of estate planningPersonal finance expert Barry Choi explains how Seniors Choice Life Insurance can assist with estate planning to make sure your dependents are taken care of.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »