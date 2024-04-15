Sublime's Jakob Nowell Joins Band at Coachella Valley Art and Music Festival

Joining original bassist Eric Wilson and drummer Bud Gaugh on the festival’s main stage, Jakob perfectly echoed his dad’s sound as he played guitar and sang during a set that included classics like “Bad Fish,” “Santeria” and “What I Got.”It was a soulful tribute to Bradley Nowell, who died of a drug overdose at age 28 in 1996, just two months before Sublime ’s self-titled album was released.

The latest iteration of the reggae-influenced punk band plans to appear at music festivals and one-off gigs together, while Sublime with Rome will wrap a farewell tour this August. Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into critical issues facing our country today, or trending stories that make you laugh, we appreciate you. The truth is, news costs money to produce, and we are proud that we have never put our stories behind an expensive paywall.As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake.

Sublime Jakob Nowell Coachella Valley Art And Music Festival Performance Reggae-Influenced Punk Band

