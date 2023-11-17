Study Shows Atheists Have a Moral Compass Despite Lack of Religious Belief

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account.Apparently, religion isn’t the be-all and end-all of morality amongst humans. Despite there being a “cross-cultural stereotype suggesting that atheists are untrustworthy and lack a moral compass”, a new study has somewhat proven that those not obeying certain religious rules do, in fact, have a moral compass.

, investigating the relationship between moral values and religious belief or disbelief, researchers have exposed the results of four surveys of 4,622 atheists and theists across America and Sweden, analyzing the relationship between religious belief – or lack thereof – and moral values.Moreover, pure theism usually implies that someone feels that they know that their beliefs are justified. Meanwhile, atheism is a lack of belief in any deities.: “The most general take-home message from these studies is that people who do not believe in God do have a moral compas

