Study finds metal from space junk polluting the upper atmosphere

The Earth's atmosphere has been a dumping ground for derelict satellites, rocket boosters and even entire space stations since the beginning of the space age. According to data collected by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs the cumulative number of satellites launched into space since 1957 exceeds 14,000.
The atmosphere is a convenient garbage disposal system because objects in orbit are traveling at roughly 30,000 km/h, so except for the largest and most robust pieces of them, they are incinerated when they hit the air.In addition to the satellites themselves, many rocket boosters that carried them to space burned up in the atmosphere, along with thousands more pieces of space junk, bits and pieces that are cast off rockets and debris resulting from satellite collisions.
mission, using a specially equipped aircraft to sample the stratosphere. Researchers were looking for aerosols, which are tiny particles that form from chemical reactions taking place at high altitude.
Scientists don't know whether the metal content will change particle size or how they might interact chemically with ice and other elements floating at the top of the atmosphere. Future plans call for many more objects to be placed in orbit, particularly huge fleets of communications satellites like the Starlink megaconstellation, which currently has about 5,000 satellites. The Starlink project could see thousands — even tens of thousands — more satellites enter orbit. Other companies are pursuing similar plans, and there are reports that China is planning its own constellation of as many as 13,000 more.
