Students get to build electric cars, shadow the Senators and look behind the scenes of a TV newscast on Bring Our Kids to Work Day

"I think that this will show them the diversity of tech in the region, first and foremost," said Hannah Manierka with Hub350. "We have Carleton, uOttawa, Ross Media, they get to do a taste of whole bunch of different projects."

Thomas even had a chance to ask some tough questions in the press room, following a practice skate. He asked DJ Smith who his starting goalie is. Smith replied, "Thomas, I love that, did they put you up to that? But we're going to release that tomorrow."

