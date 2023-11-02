Students get to build electric cars, shadow the Senators and look behind the scenes of a TV newscast on Bring Our Kids to Work Day

"I think that this will show them the diversity of tech in the region, first and foremost," said Hannah Manierka with Hub350. "We have Carleton, uOttawa, Ross Media, they get to do a taste of whole bunch of different projects."
Thomas even had a chance to ask some tough questions in the press room, following a practice skate. He asked DJ Smith who his starting goalie is. Smith replied, "Thomas, I love that, did they put you up to that? But we're going to release that tomorrow."
Some students even had a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to put on a CTV News Ottawa newscast. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday she is in touch with several of her counterparts in the Middle East about the possibility of more foreign nationals being able to leave the Gaza Strip -- after the first group allowed to exit since the latest Israel-Hamas war began did not include any Canadians.Schools across Ontario have responded to multiple threats over the last couple of days, prompting evacuations and investigations by local police.
'Extremely hurtful and unacceptable': Artist speaks out after ROM removed portion of exhibition that depicts Palestinian burial rituals Toronto resident Aharon Brodutch is speaking out about the apparent abduction of his brother’s family by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, while calling on the Canadian government to do more to help those taken captive.
'Is it going to be working tomorrow?': Montreal's new REM had 41 service interruptions since it opened
Canada Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: boredpanda | Read more ⮕
Source: sudburydotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: CTVCalgary | Read more ⮕
Source: CTVCalgary | Read more ⮕
Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕
Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕