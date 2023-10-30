Student Loan Debt Payments Hit HBCU Graduates Especially Hard

Soaring Neutral Rate to Hurt Treasuries, Nasdaq, Survey ShowsWhy bonds and GICs are a better fixed-income investment than bond funds: Dale JacksonStrained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpRealty Income to Acquire Spirit Realty Capital for $5.

Divorce and Student Loan Debt: Who is Responsible?Divorcing spouses need to consider who is responsible for student loan debt as it affects the distribution of assets and debt. Proper classification and valuation of student loan debt is vital. Responsibility for the debt often depends on who benefitted from the education requiring the debt. Divorce laws regarding student loan debt as marital property vary by state. Read more ⮕

Beware of Zombie Debt: BBB Warns Consumers of Debt Collection ScamsThe Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers about the rise of debt collection scams, also known as 'zombie debt,' as Halloween approaches. Scammers use various tactics to trick individuals into believing they owe money, including threats of lawsuits and court appearances. Victims of these scams often lose an average of $100, with the most common age group being 25-54. Stay vigilant and be cautious of unexpected calls from debt collectors. Read more ⮕

The ‘Bank of Mom and Dad’ is no longer just for down paymentsParents are increasingly co-signing just to help kids pass the mortgage stress test and qualify for a mortgage that they’re capable of paying for on their own at the bank’s contract rate Read more ⮕

Private Debt Funds Face $500 Billion ChallengePrivate debt funds are grappling with a $500 billion dilemma as they struggle to find attractive investment opportunities in a low-yield environment. Read more ⮕

Fed to Weigh How Much Fuel Consumers Have Left After Rate HikesThe surprising resilience of American consumers is about to be tested over the coming months, as rising delinquencies, growing debt payments and dwindling cash piles put pressure on household balance sheets. Read more ⮕

Evergrande Units to Be Key Part of Revised Debt Plan, Rep SaysChina Evergrande Group will look to use shares of its subsidiaries as key components in any further debt-restructuring attempts, its legal representative said Monday, pointing to a possible path of avoiding an asset-liquidation order. Read more ⮕