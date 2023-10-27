Struggling Flames hope outdoor Battle of Alberta will spark club

There were no profanities uttered or players calling each other out after a hard, 50-minute skate that included battle and compete drills ahead of the journey to Edmonton to face the listless Oilers for Sunday’s Heritage Classic game at Commonwealth Stadium.

“I don’t want to go back to last year, but we did put ourselves in a hole with that seven-game losing streak,” captainTo win a hockey game, a team has to score goals – an area that has proved particularly challenging for this Flames group. They have gone nearly 120 minutes since they last scored, and their goals-per-game is near the bottom of the league.

While the season is young, the Flames forwards have been together for almost 90 games, dating back to last season. They have yet to find consistent duos. Early on this season, Huberdeau has played with Kadri and“We’ve got to help the guy beside us…we went away from that this year…we’ve got to work every shift on the ice. It’s too easy to play against us. We’ve got to make it hard on the other team and the bounces will come our way. headtopics.com

“If you’re thinking of generating offence and cheating the game a little bit, it’s not going to come,” head coach Ryan Huska said. “It’s going to start with the hard work in your own zone, the hard work in how you manage pucks, and how you play together…you want guys to be creative and to have some freedom, but they also need to recognize that scoring goals is not an easy thing to do and you have to be willing to put in the work to do that.”

Huska was blunt on Thursday in his assessment of the team’s work ethic. Friday’s practice emphasized battle drills and compete level and included brisk sprints. “Nobody was pleased with last night,” the coach said, “but it’s a chance to look forward now and recognize that some of the things we worked on today are going to put us in a better position to be successful.”’s play has been a bright spot this season. As skaters adjust to a new defensive system, he has seen plenty of quality scoring chances against. Among the 34 goalies who have played at least 150 minutes, Markstrom’s five-on-five high-danger save percentage (.938) is third in the league. headtopics.com

