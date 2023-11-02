Struggling Flames find positives, but still lose sixth straight

“You need someone or a line or a pair to step up and say, ‘That’s enough. We’ve got to get the momentum back on our side.’ We have to get to that sooner than later.” While work ethic has come up after other losses in this skid, Kadri re-stated that the team’s standard internally is higher than outside expectations.“We understand the standard we have to play. We didn’t get here not holding ourselves to that standard. Whatever the narrative is, we expect even more out of ourselves. With that attitude, sooner rather than later, you’re going to start seeing good things happen.
The coach and players pointed out that their effort in the third period, where the Flames outshot the Stars 22-5 and controlled the flow of play, was an example of a positive step. To get out of this funk, they’ll have to build off that final frame. “The only way to get out of it is together and I thought in the third period, we did a much better job of that.”
Given where they are in the standings, now 2-7-1 with the second-worst record in the NHL, it’s fair to wonder about the morale of the group. Ten games into the season, the Flames are already five games under .500 and have regressed in key areas compared to last season. They’re focused on turning the page, but with a sense of urgency in knowing that it’s starting to get late early.
Canada Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕
Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕
Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕
Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕
Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕
Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕