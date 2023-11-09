Stricter Security Measures Implemented in Saskatchewan's Legislative Assembly

Fallout from a protest that saw Saskatchewan’s legislative assembly pause earlier in the week has culminated in stricter security for public galleries, and commitment to an investigation into the incident. On Tuesday, legislative security introduced new “temporary mitigation measures” capping the number of people allowed in the legislature’s public galleries. They say that public gallery access is now limited to 20 people at once, with the exception of pre-scheduled tour groups.

Individuals or groups will be required to pre-register before attending, and “walk-in” access will be at the discretion of the security director. Anyone wanting to sit in the public gallery will be asked to provide their name and address at least three days in advance. The press gallery is exempt. Minister Paul Merriman said the change is to “make sure that what happened on Monday does not happen again.” “That was a challenging situation for everybody,” he said, adding it wasn’t his direction but a suggestion from the security officers in the interest of being able to “best manage” the building’s safet





