Strickland vs. Du Plessis: A Middleweight Showdown at UFC 297

The lead-in to the event was marked by posturing from both parties, the expected pre-fight trash talk and an unexpected brawl among spectators at the promotion’s final pay-per-view of 2023. Now, they must set the histrionics and hubris aside as they get down to brass tacks. Strickland defeated Hall in a five-round unanimous decision and laid claim to the middleweight title on Sept. 9. Strickland owns a 15-5 record in the UFC, having lost only to.

Du Plessis, meanwhile, steps into the spotlight with the wind of an eight-fight winning streak at his back. The 30-year-old South African last fought on July 8, when he buriedwith punches in the second round of their UFC 290 pairing. Du Plessis has secured 19 of his 20 career victories by knockout, technical knockout or submission. The Strickland-Du Plessis showdown and its resulting fallout for the middleweight division is but one storyline to watch at UFC 297. Here are four more: the two women set to duke it out for the vacant UFC women’s bantamweight championship in the five-round co-main even





Du Plessis Prepares for Upcoming Clash with StricklandDu Plessis enters the Octagon on the strength of a career-best eight-fight winning streak that now spans more than five years. He has secured 19 of his 20 professional victories by knockout, technical knockout or submission, giving him a prodigious 95% finish rate. As Du Plessis moves ever closer to his forthcoming clash with Strickland, a look at a few of the rivalries that have helped chart his course to this point:“Soldier Boy” leaned on his guile and experience to retain the Extreme Fighting Championship middleweight title, as he choked Du Plessis unconscious with a third-round guillotine in their EFC 33 main event on Aug. 30, 2014 at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa. McLellan slammed the door 2:12 into Round 3. Champion and challenger pushed themselves to the brink of exhaustion and beyond in a thrilling back-and-forth battle

