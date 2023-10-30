Strained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats Up

Strained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpRealty Income to Acquire Spirit Realty Capital for $5.

2 Billion Asset Sale Windfall: The London RushYoung Canadians more anxious about debt, more likely to miss a bill payment: EquifaxAutoworkers strike at Stellantis plant shutting down big profit center, 41,000 workers now picketingSaskatchewan and Alberta premiers ask for extension of carbon tax exemptionConsumers overestimating how low, and how fast, interest rates will fall: economistsIndians still want to move to Canada despite growing anxiety over political tensionsCanada facing...

Strained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpThe expansion of Israel ’s ground operations in Gaza added more pressure to global markets as investors prepare for a busy week packed with major central bank decisions and a high-stakes announcement of US bond sales. Read more ⮕

Strained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpThe ongoing Israel - Hamas war intensifies, causing strain in global markets and raising concerns in the oil and gas industry. Read more ⮕

Israel's Response to Hamas Sparks Protests Israel 's actions to destroy Hamas have sparked demonstrations and protests, highlighting the intensity of the conflict and the potential impact on the Middle East. Read more ⮕

Israel Launches Large-Scale Ground Offensive Against Hamas in Gaza Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces the beginning of a ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza, stating that it is a war for Israel 's survival and humanity's fight against barbarism. Read more ⮕

Israel Announces Ground Invasion of Gaza Strip in Second Stage of War Against Hamas Israel escalates operations in Gaza with troops, tanks, and artillery, warning of a long and difficult ground invasion. Risks of a broader Middle East conflict rise as internet and communications are cut off in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to destroy Hamas and guarantee Israel 's existence. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirms Israel i troops operating above ground and underground. The operation is expected to involve fierce urban fighting and cause extensive casualties. Read more ⮕

Israel Launches Ground Invasion in Gaza, Intensifying Attacks on Hamas Israel has announced a second stage in the war against Hamas , sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks from the ground, air, and sea. The bombardment has cut off communication in Gaza, allowing Israel to control the narrative. Tank columns and warplanes have targeted Hamas tunnels and bunkers. The escalation puts pressure on Israel 's government to secure the release of hostages seized in a recent Hamas attack. Read more ⮕