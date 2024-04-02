Stocks close first trading day of Q2 2024 mixed

Stocks (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) end the first trading day of 2024's second-quarter mixed — the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 close lower, while the Nasdaq Composite is in the green. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman reviews the day's trading activity after the closing bell, while Jared Blikre outlines the gains seen in select sectors and Nasdaq leaders such as Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL).
For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime. Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.Rated lowest margin fees by StockBrokers.com. Borrow against your securities at low cost. Rates subject to change. Your capital is at risk.With hundreds of U.S. newspaper closings leaving legions with little access to local news, a college newspaper in Iowa has stepped up to buy two struggling weekly publication
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »