Stocks close first trading day of Q2 2024 mixed

Stocks (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) end the first trading day of 2024's second-quarter mixed — the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 close lower, while the Nasdaq Composite is in the green. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman reviews the day's trading activity after the closing bell, while Jared Blikre outlines the gains seen in select sectors and Nasdaq leaders such as Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL).

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime. Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

