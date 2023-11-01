Stocks, Bonds Rally on Hopes Fed Is Done Hiking: Markets Wrap

Australian and New Zealand yields fell, mirroring a Wednesday decline in Treasury yields. The 10-year benchmark shed 20 basis points in a move initially triggered by the Treasury’s plans to slow the pace of increases in its long-term debt sales. The Treasury said it will sell $112 billion of long-term securities at its quarterly refunding auctions next week, slightly less than major dealers expected.
“We don’t expect any further hikes this cycle,” said James Knightley, chief international economist for ING Financial Markets LLC. “Higher household and corporate borrowing costs are starting to bite.”
Elsewhere, the Bank of England is expected to hold rates for a second consecutive meeting Thursday, as inflation concerns ease.In Asia, economic releases Thursday include inflation data for South Korea, a monetary policy decision in Malaysia, and PMI data for Singapore. Corporate earnings releases due include Tata Motors Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd.
West Texas Intermediate, the US oil benchmark, inched higher early Thursday to sit just below $81 per barrel, partly retracing a Wednesday decline. Gold was steady and bitcoin traded largely unchanged at around $35,500.Bank of England interest rate decision. Governor Andrew Bailey holds news conference, ThursdayThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe offshore yuan was little changed at 7.
Warren Buffett's idea to borrow money in Japan at rock-bottom interest rates and invest it in high-yielding stocks was inspired, Charlie Munger says.NEW YORK (Reuters) -Shares of Nvidia Corp dropped by about 5% to a near five-month low on Tuesday following a Wall Street Journal report that the artificial intelligence (AI) giant may be forced to cancel up to $5 billion worth of advanced chip orders to China in compliance with new U.S. government restrictions.
