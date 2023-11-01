Stock market today: Wall Street rallies on hopes that the Fed’s rate hikes are done

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in the afternoon that the central bank still isn't sure its main interest rate is high enough to ensure high inflation will move down to its 2% target. That kept alive the possibility of more hikes by the Fed. He also said that cuts to rates, which can act like steroids for financial markets, aren't even on Fed officials' minds at the moment.

And, he said, the Fed has time to sit still on rates to assess the effects of its rate hikes after unleashing a furious barrage beginning early last year. High yields knock down prices for stocks and other investments while making borrowing more expensive for nearly everyone. That slows the economy and puts pressure on the entire financial system.

One report from ADP suggested hiring accelerated last month by employers outside the government, though not by as much as economists expected. A more comprehensive jobs report from the U.S. government will arrive on Friday.

In the background, big U.S. companies continue to report stronger profits for the summer than analysts expected, though that often hasn’t been enough in recent weeks to offset worries about higher yields.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SOOTODAY: Stock market today: Wall Street drifts in early trading ahead of Fed announcement on ratesNEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting as Wall Street waits to hear what will come out of the Federal Reserve’s latest announcement on interest rates. The S&P 500 was up 0.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

KITCONEWSNOW: Wall Street Closes Higher as Investors Await Fed's Monetary Policy UpdateWall Street's main indexes closed higher as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy update and digested a mixed batch of earnings reports. The Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady, and investors will be monitoring Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments for future plans. Despite disappointing earnings reports, some investors took the opportunity to look for bargains after recent weakness in stocks.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: WeWork to File for Bankruptcy, Reports Wall Street JournalFlexible workspace provider WeWork is reportedly planning to file for bankruptcy as early as next week, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: How weight loss drugs are capturing Wall Street’s imaginationWeight loss and diabetes drugs – a potential $100 billion industry – have captured Wall Street’s imagination. It’s a market dominated by just three products ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Asian Shares Rise as Wall Street Recovers Some GroundAsian shares were mostly higher after Wall Street advanced to claim back some of the ground it gave up in another losing month. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index added 2.4% after the Bank of Japan held back from major changes to its interest rate policy. The dollar weakened against the Japanese yen.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Wall Street Sentiment Indicator Shows S&P 500 Gaining 16% Over Next YearThere’s a bright side for investors reeling from a rare three-month slide in US stocks: The gloom is setting the stage for gains ahead, if history is any guide.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕