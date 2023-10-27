Stock market today: Wall Street falls, pulling S&P 500 down 10% from its July peak

’ The declines came amid the latest batch of earnings from big technology and energy companies and some mixed readings on the economy. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Friday, its 10th loss in the last 12 days. The Dow fell 366 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%. Treasury yields held steady following a mixed report on inflation, consumer spending and incomes. Higher yields in the bond market have been helping to knock stocks lower since the summer.
The S&P 500 has slumped about 4% in October raising concerns about where the market may be headed in the final months of 2023. It’s one of the “Magnificent Seven” Big Tech stocks that was responsible for much of the stock market’s climb early this year. But those huge gains also meant big expectations built for them, and Alphabet, Meta and Tesla all fell sharply following their latest reports.
Several big companies slipped after reporting disappointing earnings for their latest quarters. Exxon Mobil fell 1.4% after reporting a bigger drop in profits than Wall Street expected. Chevron fell 6% after also falling short of analysts' profit forecasts. headtopics.com
“This market has been looking at every single component of what companies are saying,” Krosby said. “You could see this is a market that is very careful about rewarding companies.” Added all together, the data didn’t change Wall Street’s expectations much for the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates.