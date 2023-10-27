Stock market news today: Dow sheds over 350 points as S&P 500 enters correction territory

The S&P 500 closed down about 0.5% despite notching gains earlier in the session, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (showed prices over the prior month jumped by the most since May while annual price increases continued to cool in September, sharpening the prospects for the central bank to keep interest rates ""Core" Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, showed prices rose 0.3% in September and 3.
The two companies had hit a stalemate in contract negotiations over whether Disney should give Charter subscribers free access to its ad-supported streaming services as part of the telecom giant's cable packages. The blackout impacted a slew of high-profile sporting events including the US Open and arrived on the heels of the NFL's debut —t to end the media blackout.
He did, however, say that he"made a number of small mistakes and a number of big mistakes." His biggest mistake, he said, was not having a chief risk officer.His highly-anticipated testimony began Friday morning with questions from his attorney Mark Cohen that attempted to address the heart of the government’s case against his client. headtopics.com
In terms of guidance, Ford said through Q3 it had earned $9.4 billion in adjusted EBIT toward its full-year range of $11 billion to $12 billion it affirmed in late July. "Many North America customers interested in buying EVs are unwilling to pay premiums for them over gas or hybrid vehicles, sharply compressing EV prices and profitability," the company said in a statement.monthly core PCE prices) shares fell as much as 3.2% on Friday, the highest intraday drop in more than two months, after the bank said CEO Jamie Dimon plans to sell 1 million shares of company stock currently valued at roughly $141 million.
"Mr. Dimon continues to believe the company’s prospects are very strong and his stake in the company will remain very significant," JPMorgan said in the filing.