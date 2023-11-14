Stellantis Plans to Return Ontario Assembly Plants to Three Shifts by 2026

Stellantis plans to return its assembly plants in Brampton and Windsor, Ont., to three-shifts by 2026, but workers in Brampton are likely to be off the job for nearly two years, as the plant in the Toronto suburbs undergoes a lengthy retool. The automaker struck a new three-year contract with auto workers’ union Unifor Oct. 30. In it, Stellantis spelled out long-awaited production plans for its two Ontario assembly plants that employ about 7,700 workers.

In Windsor, employees who have built the company’s successive lines of minivans stretching back to the 1980s, will continue to assemble the Chrysler Pacifica, while also turning their attention to the next generation of Dodge muscle cars. The Windsor Assembly Plant is currently being retooled to produce plug-in hybrid and battery-electric vehicles on the automaker’s new STLA Large platform that will underpin the upcoming Dodge vehicles. While Stellantis confirmed the models will be muscle cars, it has not pointed specifically to the presumed Challenger and Charger nameplate

