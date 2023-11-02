Steelers at home will be too tough for Will Levis, Titans

He won’t have to face injured All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, but he can expect to see plenty of T.J. Watt. Levis revived Tennessee’s passing attack, showing off his big arm with four touchdown passes in a win over Atlanta.

The Titans (3-4) don’t have to put all the pressure on Levis and DeAndre Hopkins because they still have star running back Derrick Henry, who wasn’t moved at the trade deadline. Kenny Pickett plans to start for the Steelers (4-3) despite finishing a loss to Jacksonville on the sideline with a rib injury.

The Steelers are 2½-point favourites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks leans toward the home team.A potential preview of the AFC championship game featuring two of the league’s most prolific offences and quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes and KC (6-2) look to get back on track after their six-game winning streak ended in Denver last week. The Dolphins (6-2) have the league’s highest-scoring offence and are No. 1 in rushing and passing. Kansas City’s No.

