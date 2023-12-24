Stay Home and Relax on Boxing Day

Stay home. Don’t shop. Refuse to go anywhere. Don’t even get out of your jammies. Eat inappropriate quantities of cheese and chocolate. Lightly day-drink. Take a nap. Watch a dumb movie. Read a magazine. Become one with your couch. In a world and a moment that demands we constantly max ourselves out – especially, for many of us, in December – take Boxing Day to insist on extending a brief window of beautiful nothingness a little longer. All of this applies whether you celebrate Christmas or not





globepolitics » / 🏆 12. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel and Hamas to Begin Four-Day Truce, Fighting ContinuesIsrael and Palestinian militant group Hamas will start a four-day truce on Friday morning, mediators in Qatar said. But fighting raged on as the hours counted down to the planned start of the first break in a brutal, near seven-week-old war.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »

Police Investigating Deaths of Two Individuals in Calgary HomePolice were called to a home in Calgary to check on the welfare of a woman who hadn't been heard from for several days. The woman, identified as pilot Christina Thomson, was found deceased along with another individual. The cause of death is yet to be determined.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Canadians face challenges in setting up at-home charging infrastructure for electric vehiclesExperts say potential buyers often overlook the cost and logistical challenge of setting up at-home charging infrastructure before driving their brand-new car home.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Israel Receives List of Hostages to be Freed from GazaA temporary ceasefire between Israeli and Hamas forces has taken hold in the Gaza Strip, the first respite in 48 days of conflict that has devastated the Palestinian enclave, but both sides warned that the war was far from over. .

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »

Actress Shadows Woman and Husband for Role, 'Sweet Home' Returns for Second Season, and Praise for 'About Time'An actress shadows a woman and her younger husband for a role, while early buzz surrounds the film's third star. 'Sweet Home', a South Korean series, returns for a second season with survivors fighting against monster-human hybrids. The author praises 'About Time' and encourages others to watch.

Source: ElleCanada - 🏆 27. / 68 Read more »

Israel Releases Palestinian Prisoners as Hamas Frees Israeli HostagesIsrael released another group of Palestinian prisoners Friday, hours after Hamas freed additional Israeli hostages under a last-minute agreement to extend their cease-fire by another day in Gaza.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »