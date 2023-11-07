Statistics Canada report reveals dental care and carbon tax issues in Canada

More than one-third of Canadians reported not seeing a dentist in the past year while nearly one-quarter avoided dental care due to costs, according to a new Statistics Canada report. NDP-backed Conservative motion to expand carbon tax carve-out to all home heating defeated in the House Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's non-binding motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating failed to pass Monday.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBALCALGARY: Lethbridge unemployment rate declined: Statistics CanadaStatistics Canada shows around 2,900 people found work in the Lethbridge census metropolitan area in October 2023.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more »

CTVNEWS: More than 1 in 3 Canadians went a year without dental visit: Statistics CanadaMore than one third of Canadians reported not seeing a dentist in the past year while nearly one quarter avoided dental care due to costs, according to a new Statistics Canada report.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Canada says two people killed in explosion at Canada's high commission in NigeriaOTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says two people died in an explosion today at Canada's high commission in Nigeria. Joly wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the fire is now out.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: Canada says two people killed in explosion at Canada's high commission in NigeriaOTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says two people died in an explosion today at Canada's high commission in Nigeria. Joly wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the fire is now out.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Canada says two people killed in explosion at Canada's high commission in NigeriaOTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says two people died in an explosion today at Canada's high commission in Nigeria. Joly wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the fire is now out.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

TİMESCOLONİST: Canada says two people killed in explosion at Canada's high commission in NigeriaOTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says two people died in an explosion today at Canada's high commission in Nigeria. Joly wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the fire is now out.

Source: timescolonist | Read more »