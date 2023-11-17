Stationside: Milton's Highly Anticipated New Development Now Selling

Looking for great value right along high-order transit in the GTA? Meet Stationside. Set for occupancy in 2027, this is one of Milton’s most anticipated new developments – and it’s now selling. For those in the dark, downtown Milton is about to get a high-density makeover. Giving the town something to talk about, in February 2022, Milton Council passed policies to manage growth and development around the upcoming Milton GO station.

These will guide the development of buildings, homes, businesses, roads, and public spaces set to transform the area into a vibrant — and highly walkable — community, all within a 10-minute walk from the GO station. The two-tower Stationside development (135 Nipissing Road) will sit just steps from the future Milton GO station expansion, which will open up the formerly rural town like never before. In fact, its residents won’t even need a car – something that was once unheard of in a smaller GTA tow

