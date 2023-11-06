HEAD TOPICS

Starlink Wins Contract to Provide Internet Services in Mexico

Starlink, the satellite internet service of billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX, has won a tender from Mexico's state energy firm to provide services through December 2026. The contract is valued between $51 million and $101 million.

Starlink, the satellite internet service of SpaceX, has won a tender from Mexico's state energy firm to provide services through December 2026. The contract is valued between $51 million and $101 million. Starlink's bid beat out two other companies due to its competitive price. The contract aims to provide internet access in rural Mexico.

