Stampeders confident they can earn another clutch road win over Lions

“We’re not overconfident, but we’re excited to have the opportunity,” said Calgary general manager and coach Dave Dickenson. “We’ve always given ourselves a chance all year. Dickenson was careful not to put too much stock into his team’s 41-16 Oct. 20 win over their rivals, who had already locked up a playoff spot and second spot in the West Division standings.“It’ll be a completely different game, no doubt,” Dickenson said. “We also went over there earlier in the year and took our worst loss (a 37-9 setback to the Lions on Aug. 12) of the year.

Just one day after Calgary’s clutch win in Vancouver, the Saskatchewan Roughriders dropped a 29-16 decision to the Toronto Argonauts in Regina. That locked up third spot in the West Division for the Stamps and made their final home game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers all but meaningless.

“We’ve been playing playoff football since Labour Day,” said Begelton. “For us, going into this game is nothing new for us. We’ve just got to stay calm and understand what the goal is at the end of the day. Don’t make this harder than what it is.

Cameron Judge, Calgary’s nominee for most outstanding Canadian, also sat out the regular season finale against the Bombers, but he’s hungry for the rematch against the Lions.NHL should mandate neck guards, minister says after Adam Johnson death

Judge led the Stamps with five interceptions, including three in his final three games of the season. Against the Roughriders, he returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown and he followed that up the next week with a clutch forced fumble on the goal line in the first half of Calgary’s win over the Lions.

