Stampeders confident they can earn another clutch road win over Lions

“We’re not overconfident, but we’re excited to have the opportunity,” said Calgary general manager and coach Dave Dickenson. “We’ve always given ourselves a chance all year. Dickenson was careful not to put too much stock into his team’s 41-16 Oct. 20 win over their rivals, who had already locked up a playoff spot and second spot in the West Division standings.

"We have to understand they’re a great team and be ready to play them. Listen, we have to play well. We have to play our best game of the year to beat them." Dickenson opted to rest several players in Calgary’s season-ending 29-13 setback to the Bombers (14-4), including receiver Reggie Begelton, who was the team’s nominee as most outstanding player.

Begelton, who led the Stamps with 1,119 receiving yards and five touchdown catches in 15 games, said the Stampeders understand the tough assignment ahead of them, which is to beat a rested Lions squad and advance to take on the Blue Bombers in the West Final in Winnipeg on Nov. 11.

"The opponent on the other side is going to try to win this game just as hard as we are. We’ve just got to bring back the same intensity." "I’m very excited for this game," said the 28-year-old linebacker."It’s tough sitting out any game, but it’s for the bigger picture. I’m ready to get back out there playing again."

“It was nice we kind of got it together when we needed to and hopefully we can keep it going throughout the playoffs,” said Judge, who expects that the Lions will put up a better fight than they did the last time the teams faced each other. “I’m expecting to get their best from every player out there. I’m expecting to go to war.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAIL: Lions will have to be better against the run in playoff against StampedersB.C. Lions run defence will be put to the test by Calgary Stampeders’ ground game

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Stampeders confident they can earn another clutch road win over LionsCalgary Stampeders looking to replicate road success in B.C. against Lions

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Stampeders confident they can earn another clutch road win over LionsCALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders pulled off a huge road win over the B.C. Lions two weeks ago to save their season. Now, the Stampeders (6-12) will need to replicate that feat against the Lions (12-6) on Saturday in the CFL’s Western Semifinal at B.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Lions will have to be better against the run in playoff versus StampedersThe B.C. Lions have had time to think about this one. B.C. (12-6) hosts Calgary (6-12) in the West Division semifinal Saturday, with the winner advancing to the conference final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (14-4).

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Lions will have to be better against the run in playoff versus StampedersThe B.C. Lions have had time to think about this one. B.C. (12-6) hosts Calgary (6-12) in the West Division semifinal Saturday, with the winner advancing to the conference final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (14-4).

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Lions will have to be better against the run in playoff versus StampedersThe B.C. Lions have had time to think about this one. B.C. (12-6) hosts Calgary (6-12) in the West Division semifinal Saturday, with the winner advancing to the conference final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (14-4).

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕