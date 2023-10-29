St. Patrick Fighting Saints Advance to SSSAA Junior Football Final

THUNDER BAY – The St. Patrick Fighting Saints overcame three turnovers, their defence standing tall on Sunday afternoon to earn them a berth in next Saturday’s SSSAA junior football final.

The Saints will take on the defending champion St. Ignatius Falcons, who scored on each of their first four possessions of the game and downed the Westgate Tigers 45-7 in Sunday’s other semifinal. St. Patrick coach Matt Madge said the Saints got out of the gate pretty quickly, but gave credit to the Vikings, who fought to the final whistle and made the necessary adjustments to stay in the contest.

“The defence really, when we were sputtering there, kept us in and was able to shut them down on drives and definitely a lot of props to the defence there today.” St. Patrick doubled their lead on their first possession of the second, a 29-yard strike to Ethan Dewar landing the ball on the Vikings 16, setting up a 17-yard touchdown pass from Bortolin to Hocknhull. headtopics.com

The Vikings defence did its job, not allowing another point the rest of the way, while picking off Bortolin twice in the fourth, but the Saints defenders were just as stingy in their own right, forcing a fumble on what looked to be a promising drive to the St. Patrick 28, leading to a Vikings punt.

