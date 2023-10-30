The job action by 360 workers represented by Unifor brought a stop to ships though the key trade corridor.

Details of the settlement were not immediately available, but the union had been fighting for higher wages to keep up with the rising cost of living. The premiers of Ontario and Quebec had called on Ottawa to intervene if federally mediated talks failed to bring about a quick end to the walkout.What to know about the St.

St. Lawrence Seaway traffic to start moving again after tentative deal ends strikeTORONTO — The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. says ships are expected to start moving this morning after it reached a tentative deal with Unifor to end ... Read more ⮕

Residents in Stone Mills, Ont. Fearful as St. Lawrence Seaway Strike ContinuesResidents on one road in Stone Mills, Ont. are living in fear while the St. Lawrence Seaway strike causes a pile-up of staples at the port in Johnstown, Ont. Take this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz to find out more. Read more ⮕

Tentative Agreement Reached to End St. Lawrence Seaway StrikeUnifor and the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. have reached a tentative agreement, ending a seven-day strike that halted marine traffic on the key waterway. Ship traffic will resume on Monday morning. Read more ⮕

Unifor reaches tentative agreement with St. Lawrence SeawaySt. Lawrence Seaway workers strike outside the St. Lambert Lock in St. Lambert, Que., Monday, October 23, 2023. Read more ⮕

Unifor says tentative deal reached to end strike at St. Lawrence Seaway authorityTORONTO — Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. during negotiations to end a strike that began Oct. 22. Read more ⮕

Unifor says tentative deal reached to end strike at St. Lawrence Seaway authorityTORONTO — Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. during negotiations to end a strike that began Oct. ... Read more ⮕