St. Catharines residents asked to shelter in place after reports of armed man

Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said it is searching the area of Lake and Scott streets, just north of Queen Elizabeth Way, following reports that a man was carrying a weapon.

“Residents in the area are asked to lock their doors and shelter in place,” a tweet published to X, formerly Twitter, by NRPS on Monday morning reads.

