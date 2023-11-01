SSR Mining reports attributable net income of $15.2M in Q3 as gold equivalent production up 80%

The company also reported Q3 2023 attributable net income of $15.2 million or $0.07 per diluted share (Q3 2022: net loss of $25.8 million), reflecting one-time tax expenses associated with the previously announced increase of the corporate income tax rate in Türkiye from 20% to 25%.

SSR Mining’s adjusted attributable net income was $53.0 million or $0.26 per diluted share in Q3 2023, compared to adjusted attributable net loss of $13.5 million in Q3 2022. Executive Chairman Rod Antal commented on the results, “The third quarter of 2023 featured strong operating and financial results that were well aligned to our forecasts, including record production from Marigold and record throughput at Puna.

“In addition, first ore from Çakmaktepe Extension was accessed late in the quarter, and the project is on track to deliver initial production of 10,000 to 15,000 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2023 as planned. The results to date continue to put us on track for the lower-end of our production guidance in 2023.”

“While initial work to-date indicates that mine resequencing and optimization activities across our portfolio will drive 2024 production that is lower than 2023 levels at higher costs, annual gold production will grow as development projects at Hod Maden, Marigold and Çöpler are completed. We are excited by the high-return growth opportunities on the horizon as we continue to expand both the production levels and net asset value of our portfolio,” he added.

