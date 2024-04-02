Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Rain and High Winds to Toronto

A spring storm is expected to hit Toronto on Tuesday morning, bringing heavy rain and high winds to the GTA and parts of southern Ontario. Coulter said while there will be a lull in the early evening on Tuesday, winds and rain will “intensify” overnight. The rain and high winds will continue through much of Wednesday, he noted.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto on Monday, noting that the region could see rainfall amounts of between 25 and 50 millimetres by Wednesday evening. Power outages could be possible due to the high winds, the advisory warned

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spring storm to bring wind, rain and possibly snow to TorontoYou'll need your rain jacket on Tuesday night, as a spring rain and wind storm is set to roar into the city.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Spring storm to bring rain, strong winds and heavy snow across Eastern CanadaAn early spring storm is set to bring rain, strong winds and heavy snow to five provinces in Eastern Canada.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Environment Canada warns of spring storm forecast to blow through TorontoA spring storm with strong winds and up to 50 millimetres of rain will blow through the Toronto area this week, according to Environment Canada.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Environment Canada issues special weather statement as spring storm forecast to blow through TorontoA spring storm with strong winds and up to 50 millimetres of rain will blow through the Toronto area this week, according to Environment Canada.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Environment Canada issues weather statement for Toronto spring stormA spring storm with strong winds and up to 50 millimetres of rain will blow through the Toronto area this week, according to Environment Canada.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Spring snow storm hitting Thunder Bay Sunday eveningSanjag Thapa shovels snow early Friday morning as a storm that began overnight continued Friday. It's expected to bring 20 to 40 centimetres of snow to parts of northwestern Ontario.

Source: CBCTBay - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »