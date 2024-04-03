Spring Storm Brings Rain and Wind to GTA

More rain and wind are in the forecast Wednesday as a spring storm brings wet and gusty conditions to the GTA. Toronto and surrounding areas remain under a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada earlier this week. Rainfall amounts of between 25 and 40 millimetres are expected, while the region could see winds of up to 70 km/h, particularly through the morning.

Mitch Meredith, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said rain will likely transition to wet snow this evening, especially in areas farther from Lake Ontario

