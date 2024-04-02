Spread of Bird Flu Cases in Cattle Herds Fuels Demand Concerns

The spread of bird flu cases in cattle herds is causing concerns about the demand for poultry products. The disease has been detected in several countries, including Brazil and Senegal. Experts are worried that the outbreak could lead to a decrease in consumer confidence and a decline in sales.

Farmers and traders are being urged to take precautions to prevent the further spread of the virus.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eggs going to cost you this Easter thanks to bird flu, weather, inflationWorldwide egg prices retreating some, but you still should prepare for sticker shock

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Bird flu, weather and inflation conspire to keep egg prices near historic highs for EasterEgg prices are at near-historic highs in many parts of the world as the spring holidays approach, reflecting a market scrambled by disease, high demand and...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Dairy cattle in Texas and Kansas have tested positive for bird fluMilk from dairy cows in Texas and Kansas has tested positive for bird flu, U.S. officials said Monday. The illness has been reported in older dairy cows in...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

American Contracts Bird Flu After Exposure to Virus Spreading in CowsA person in Texas contracted bird flu, most likely after being exposed to infected dairy cows, public health officials said, as an emerging outbreak among the animals spreads in the country.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Person is diagnosed with bird flu after being in contact with cows in TexasA person in Texas has been diagnosed with bird flu, an infection tied to the recent discovery of the virus in dairy cows, health officials said Monday.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Person is diagnosed with bird flu after being in contact with cows in TexasA person in Texas has been diagnosed with bird flu, an infection tied to the recent discovery of the virus in dairy cows, health officials said Monday.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »