Sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023

NHLAHLProvidence 3 WB/Scranton 1Brooklyn 109 Miami 105Atlanta 130 Washington 121L.A. Lakers 130 L.A. Clippers 125 (OT)(Columbus leads best-of-three series 1-0)

SOOTODAY: Sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023Wednesday's Scoreboard MLB World Series Texas 5 at Arizona 0 (Texas wins World Series 4-1) --- NHL Dallas 4 Calgary 3 Buffalo 5 Philadelphia 2 Colorado 4 St.

CTVNATIONALNEWS: Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5Nathan Eovaldi pitched six gutsy innings, Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh and the Texas Rangers are World Series champions for the first time in their 63-year franchise history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

